Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Shares Down 2.1%

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 305,678 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.42 ($1.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

About Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

