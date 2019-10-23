Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:SHG remained flat at $$36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.