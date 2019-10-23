Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.50. 204,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

