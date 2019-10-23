Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,269,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 280,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.95.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

