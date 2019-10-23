Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 103.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,445,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 207,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,187.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,002. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

