Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 1,408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.22. 70,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $198.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

