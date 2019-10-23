Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.44. Cool shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 3,262,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Cool had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cool stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Cool as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

