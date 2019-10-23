Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,038 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 597.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

