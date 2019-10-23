Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $94.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.