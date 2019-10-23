Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,114 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,496,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

