Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,083 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

PFE stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

