Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

AVGO stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

