Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

