Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 371,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

