ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after buying an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.