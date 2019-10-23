Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.81

Shares of Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as low as $22.00. Condor Gold shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 74,186 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.70.

In related news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

