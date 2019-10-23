Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

In other Concho Resources news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $145.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

