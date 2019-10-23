Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.