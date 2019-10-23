Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 379,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.