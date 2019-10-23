Comparing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xperi alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Solar 0 4 10 0 2.71

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.11, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than First Solar.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Solar does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.53 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.40 First Solar $2.24 billion 2.64 $144.33 million $1.36 41.34

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 7.37% 22.90% 11.61% First Solar 0.95% 0.46% 0.33%

Summary

Xperi beats First Solar on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.