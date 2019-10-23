Comparing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -8.48% 11.83% 6.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Village Farms International and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 3 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 285.13%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 127.47%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.48 -$5.43 million ($0.11) -68.45 S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.71 -$9.31 million $0.39 5.97

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

