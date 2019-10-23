Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $18.25. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 249 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

