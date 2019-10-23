Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

