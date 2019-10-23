Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,319 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Qorvo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,990.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

