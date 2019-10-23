Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,259 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $138.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

