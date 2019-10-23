Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 856,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra set a $35.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $582,678.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock worth $3,587,957. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

