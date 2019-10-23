Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $918,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 220.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

