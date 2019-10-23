Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $87,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,406 shares of company stock worth $27,464,286. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

