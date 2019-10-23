Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

