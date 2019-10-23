Columbus Macro LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.