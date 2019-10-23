Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.42-1.46 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

