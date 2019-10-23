Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.5% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,173,000 after acquiring an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

