Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 42.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

