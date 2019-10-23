Cognios Capital LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.0% of Cognios Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

