Cognios Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,542,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

