Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,496 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
