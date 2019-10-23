Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,496 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

