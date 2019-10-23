Cognios Capital LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

