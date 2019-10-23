Cognios Capital LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $218.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.