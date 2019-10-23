Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$97.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$54.93 and a 12 month high of C$100.43.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.50 to C$99.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

