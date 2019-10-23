Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

