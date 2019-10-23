Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 190,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 282,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

