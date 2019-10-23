Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $250.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $429,043.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

