Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of SRE opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

