CLS (LON:CLI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

LON:CLI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259.50 ($3.39). 128,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £449,037.45 ($586,746.96). In the last three months, insiders bought 20,126 shares of company stock worth $4,589,916.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

