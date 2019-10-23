Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Clearsign Combustion has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

