Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Clearsign Combustion has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
Clearsign Combustion Company Profile
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
