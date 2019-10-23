Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) & Wellness Center USA (NASDAQ:WCUI) Financial Analysis

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical N/A -275.71% -147.38% Wellness Center USA -2,601.68% N/A -2,687.92%

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearside Biomedical and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 1 4 3 0 2.25 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 385.23%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Wellness Center USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $30,000.00 994.35 -$82.82 million ($2.69) -0.29 Wellness Center USA $210,000.00 29.81 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers tradenames and marks, and related encryption and authentication solutions, which provide product security technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and offers data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

