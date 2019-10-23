ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.77

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $8.41. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 701 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $34,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
