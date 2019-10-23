ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.77

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $8.41. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 701 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $34,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 369.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 187,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,188,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 331,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $190,000.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.