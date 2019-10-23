Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clarus by 6,271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.