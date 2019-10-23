Clarius Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

