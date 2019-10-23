Clarius Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.79.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $10.25 on Wednesday, hitting $347.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.21 and a 200-day moving average of $361.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

